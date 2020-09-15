Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal How They're Celebrating His Birthday: 'No Better Way'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found a poignant way to mark Harry's 36th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found a special way to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 36th birthday on Tuesday.

The couple chose to make a personal donation to CAMFED, a non-profit organization that works to eradicate African poverty through girls’ education and empowerment, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes. There has been an ongoing online campaign to raise money for the organization as a way to honor both Meghan and Harry’s birthdays this year.

As the campaign came to a close on Tuesday, the total reached $129,000. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to thank everyone who donated, and to show their own support for the organization, they donated a further $130,000.

Along with their contribution, the couple shared a message, saying, “‘No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) in recent years through their official work. Harry visited with the organization in Zambia in 2018, and Meghan took part in a panel discussion alongside CAMFED’s executive director, Angie Murimirwa, for International Women’s Day in 2019.

“[Meghan’s] a long-standing supporter for women’s rights, for equality and for equal opportunities, and it is really exciting that she is doing this along with other women who are in the space of education on International Women’s Day,” Murimirwa told PEOPLE at the time.

In addition to their meaningful donation, Harry is having “some birthday celebrations quietly with the family” in Santa Barbara, a source close to the Duke of Sussex says.

He is also expected to catch up with his family, including his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William by phone or video chat.