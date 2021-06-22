Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Registered Domain Names for Daughter Lilibet Diana Before Birth
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered several of their moniker choices in order to “protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen,” a spokesperson for the pair tells PEOPLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a modern move before the arrival of their daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered several domains in their second child's name ahead of the baby girl's birth on June 4.
"As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," a spokesperson for Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, tells PEOPLE.
Among the domains purchased were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, according to The Telegraph.
The domains are not yet active, but the couple's son Archie, 2, also has a website in his name for the charitable foundation Archewell.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Lilibet for their daughter as a tribute to several members of their family.
The moniker was lovingly used by Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI. It was a pet name used by other family members, most notably her late husband Prince Philip, and it is thought her elderly cousins like Princess Alexandra still use the name.
In addition to paying tribute to Harry's grandmother the Queen, Lilibet - who the couple will call "Lili" - has a poignant middle name in honor of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
When Harry and Meghan announced the happy news of their daughter's arrival, the pair explained in a statement, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
The name Lili also serves as a loving nod to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who gave Meghan the childhood nickname "Flower."
Lilibet was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Harry and Meghan spoke to the Queen before using her nickname for their daughter, a spokesperson for the couple previously told PEOPLE.
"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," the representative said earlier in June. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."