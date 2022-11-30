Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Off in Tense Ping Pong Match for New Invictus Games Promo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pick up their paddles in a new promo video for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Published on November 30, 2022 09:06 AM
Official Trailer for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023
Photo: Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023/Youtube

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going head-to-head — for a cheeky game of ping-pong!

The tongue-in-cheek clip sees the couple square off over a ping-pong table in a floodlit arena, with Harry smiling at Meghan before she nods and he sends in a serve.

A number of Invictus competitors are also shown playing in the black and white video, which carries the slogans "A Home for Respect."

"Are you ready? The incredible experience that is the #InvictusGames is coming ever closer," reads a caption posted alongside the footage.

"Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Dusseldorf Sept. 9-16, 2023. Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are now available!"

The 2023 Invictus Games will be the sixth time that the event has taken place, following games in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022).

In 2025, the Invictus Games will also return to North America and take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Hague in April 2022, Harry exclusively revealed how the Invictus Games has inspired him since he first created it as a way of bringing together wounded veterans in a spirit of friendly competition.

The adaptive sports competition takes its motto "I am" from the famous William Ernest Henley poem, which includes the lines, "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." For Harry, "the poem is a reminder that you have the power to take control of your life," he told PEOPLE.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> (R) and <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games. Chris Jackson/Getty

"The Invictus community has very much been a major part of my growth and learning. Creating the Games involved listening to military and veteran families—and hearing directly from them about their lives—and that offered so much perspective," he added. "It's been a lesson in serving a purpose greater than ourselves, and the benefit that comes from that extends to both the individual and community. I truly believe we are at our best when we're in service to others, and Invictus is all about upholding that value."

In the Netherlands, Harry and Meghan attended a welcome reception for athletes on April 15 before watching the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge ahead of the opening ceremony the following day. The couple even got in on the action, with Harry joining a team to take on a driving obstacle course.

Later, Meghan and Harry jumped in mini kiddie cars, taking the passenger seats as young drivers took the wheel around a course.

Meghan previously joined Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto (her adopted hometown, where she lived while starring on Suits), where they made their official public debut as a couple.

She was by his side again in 2018 for the Sydney Games, shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child, son Archie, 3. The two are also parents to 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

