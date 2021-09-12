Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listed the 2,977 names of those who died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the homepage of their Archewell Foundation website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to the Nearly 3,000 Lives Lost on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The couple listed all 2,977 names of the people killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93 on the homepage of their Archewell Foundation website.

The page was titled "In Memoriam" to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tribute follows Queen Elizabeth's remembrance of the victims.

On Saturday morning, "The Star-Spangled Banner" was played during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle.

Two decades ago, the Queen similarly played the U.S. national anthem at Buckingham Palace in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent attend a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle Guards on parade at Windsor Castle | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In addition to the symbolic gesture, the Queen also issued a statement to President Joe Biden.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," she wrote.