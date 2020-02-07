Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance Since Royal Exit — in Miami!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping out — in South Beach.

On Thursday, the royal couple made their first public appearance since announcing they were “stepping back” from royal life at a private JPMorgan event. The news was first reported by Page Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will no longer be using their “royal highness” titles, attended the event at 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach.

Harry gave a speech at the event, PEOPLE has learned, while Meghan did not.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Getty Images

The couple — and their 9-month-old son Archie — have been staying in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, with Meghan enjoying the scenery on hikes with her beagle Guy and the couple’s Labrador. “They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan’s close friend, Markus Anderson, has been staying at the couple’s new home on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have the Perfect Reason to Live in British Columbia: Unique Privacy Laws

“It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada [after their announcement],” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “You could tell that she felt so much less stressed.”