Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Exciting Announcement on Their Third Anniversary

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on May 19, using the special occasion to announce a new philanthropic project from their Archewell Foundation.

In a statement shared on their Archewell website on Wednesday, the couple announced plans to build a Community Relief Center in Mumbai, India, through their partnership with World Central Kitchen. The release cited the nation's alarming second wave of COVID-19 as grounds for erecting the center there.

"Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours," the statement said. "Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported."

With sights set on serving the long-term needs of the local community, Archewell and World Central Kitchen (run by celebrity chef José Andrés) will open their third of four Community Relief Centers in India's largest city. Mumbai is also home Myna Mahila, "an Indian organization focused on women's health and employment opportunities that The Duchess of Sussex has long supported."

"The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they're based," the statement said. "During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."

In December, the couple announced that Archewell was joining forces with World Central Kitchen, a non-profit dedicated to feeding those in need during times of crisis, to build four Community Relief Centers around the world in regions prone to climate disasters.

The first relief center in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica has been completed, while the second center in Puerto Rico is currently under construction.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other," Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, previously said in a joint statement. "World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in a fairy tale ceremony watched by billions around the world.

Settled into their new life in California today, the couple will likely celebrate the milestone quietly at their Montecito home with son Archie Harrison, 2, perhaps exchanging "creative and romantic" gifts based on a personal tradition, a source tells PEOPLE. Meghan is expecting the couple's second child, a girl, this summer.