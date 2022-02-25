The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a statement to their Archewell website on Thursday denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Issue Statement on Russian Invasion: 'We Stand with the People of Ukraine'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out about the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to the Archewell website on Thursday read.

The statement comes shortly after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

Putin also issued a warning to anyone who tried to intervene, saying they "must know that Russia's answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history," according to The New York Times.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty

President Joe Biden responded to Putin's televised address in a statement via the White House, saying in part, "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden continued, adding, "The world will hold Russia accountable."

As the conflict continues to escalate, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Friday that at least 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports.