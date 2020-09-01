“They listened to children’s nursery music while they gardened and some of the children danced and sang," a source says of the poignant visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plant Forget-Me-Nots at L.A. Preschool in Honor of Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored Princess Diana's memory by planting her favorite flowers during a special visit to a Los Angeles preschool.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to Santa Barbara with their 1-year-old son Archie, joined children and teachers at the Preschool Learning Center in L.A. on Monday, which marked the 23rd anniversary of the death of Harry’s mom.

In the children’s learning garden, the couple and the kids got their hands dirty as they watered the plot with elephant-shaped cans. They planted flowers and vegetables, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and more.

“Everyone got their hands dirty digging holes for the new plants and seeds and making sure they were secure with enough soil,” a source says.

Harry also brought along seeds for his mother’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots.

Meghan and Harry also spent some time reading books to the children, including Jack and the Beanstalk and others about gardening, vegetables and planting.

The classic fairytale “had everyone laughing about magic beans,” the source adds. “They listened to children’s nursery music while they gardened and some of the children danced and sang.”

Preschool Learning Center is a program of the Assistance League of Los Angeles, which aims to improve the lives of impoverished children in the community through philanthropy, dedicated service and compassionate programs. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center, which is close to where Meghan attended middle and high school.

