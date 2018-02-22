Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Anthrax Scare After Threat Letter Is Sent to Their Palace Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the victims of a hoax anthrax scare after an envelope containing white powder was sent to the couple at their Kensington Palace home earlier this month.

“Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St. James’s Palace on Monday, February 12,” a spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police tells PEOPLE, confirming that no arrests have been made.

The envelope, which was reportedly addressed to both Harry and Meghan, was intercepted and sent to St. James’s Palace for sorting and “the substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious,” confirms the spokesperson, adding, “Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package.”

According to the Evening Standard, which first reported the story, the envelope also contained a racist message.

Image zoom Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/AP

The scare will likely put Scotland Yard on high alert for the couple’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, where the newlyweds are due to take part in a carriage procession around the streets of Windsor.

Last September, a woman was arrested for breaking into Prince George’s school, and in October, a terror suspect allegedly encouraged ISIS extremists to attack Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s son at school, via a chilling web message.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.