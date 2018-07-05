Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle at Royal Summer Party for Young Leaders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a midsummer’s night out on Thursday.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth — including a group from those countries they will visit in the fall: Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

It was an opportunity for Harry, 33, who was made the Youth Ambassador for the organization of 53 countries linked to the U.K. in April, and Meghan, 36 (in a canary-yellow dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell), to hear more about how the inspiring young people have been working together to help shape the future.

Meghan Markle (in dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell) and Prince Harry at tonight’s reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum (with thanks @royalreporter) pic.twitter.com/mgXYYQwoV4 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 5, 2018

The couple, who enjoyed the summer sun as Meghan watched Harry play polo near Windsor last weekend, arrived at the reception at Marlborough House — a stone’s throw from St. James’s Palace in London — around 12:30 p.m. ET.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on July 5, 2018. Press Association/AP Images

The reception came at the end of a day when the Commonwealth Youth Forum had been holding a series of workshops focusing on the sort of world the young leaders want to see by 2040.

Meghan and Harry at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London on July 5, 2018. Press Association/AP Images

This evening’s event was another sign that Harry and Meghan are set to take leading roles in the organization in their public life. They carried out several Commonwealth-related engagements together in the run-up to their May 19 wedding.