Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Swoon-Worthy Moments at the Invictus Games

The couple was so in sync as Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry kick off the 2022 games in The Hague, Netherlands

By Kate Hogan April 18, 2022 07:31 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, over the weekend, celebrating the return of Harry's beloved sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel from around the world. On Sunday, the pair stepped out completely in sync to take in some of the competitions. 

Meghan beamed next to her husband, who is staying through the week to continue watching the Games while she returns to California to be with the couple's young children. 

Meghan's eyes on Sunday said it all: pride! 

Sitting together during an event, the two conversed animatedly from time to time.

The pair stayed connected as they took photos with athletes (and even one competitor's dog!).

On Saturday night at the opening ceremony, Meghan gave a speech honoring the athletes. 

"One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here, at the Invictus Games, that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field," she said.

Meghan also gave a shoutout to "all the family and all the friends that are here supporting you along the way," noting, "this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family."

Handing the mic to Harry, the couple shared a rare, public kiss!

The couple's sweet moment was caught on camera. 

Prior to Harry's speech, Meghan addressed the crowd and received a warm welcome, telling those in attendance that she and Harry were "so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and hosting the Invictus Games."

The two took their places in the crowd to enjoy the rest of the opening ceremony. 

During the day on Saturday, Meghan and Harry sported matching reactions as they enjoyed the Land Rover Challenge at Zuiderpark. 

And they took time out for a hug, too. 

The couple had a lot to be happy about as the weekend rolled on.

Harry and Meghan made their way to the grounds of the Land Rover Challenge in Zuiderpark, hand in hand. 

Arriving in The Hague for a Friday night reception, Meghan and Harry held the exact same pose.

And they also held hands as they made their way into the Friday night event.

By Kate Hogan