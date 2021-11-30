Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Couldn't Be More 'Cosmically Connected,' Says Celeb Astrologer

Aliza Kelly takes a look at the royal pair's star charts in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation and finds how their relationship brought him closer to his late mother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love was written in the stars, with charts that couldn't be more astrologically perfect. Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly says the pair are "so cosmically connected, it's crazy, it's powerful, it's magical," in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation. Kelly takes a closer look at the lovebirds to confirm the celestial compatibility between the royal couple.

Markle, 40, is a Leo Sun, Cancer Rising and Libra Moon, which means that she cares deeply, and yearns to feel protected and stable. "She ... has this natural maternal energy and this concept of feeling nurtured is paramount for her," Kelly explains. Markle's Cancer Rising means that "protection is what her Rising sign needs and her Leo Sun gives that to her "through the help of "warmth and hospitality." Markle's Libra Moon shows that she is fair and balanced, and does not stand injustice.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, is a "triple Earth Sign king" with a Virgo Sun, Capricorn Rising and Taurus Moon. According to Kelly, that means he is "stable, he is grounded, he values security and appreciates structure." But there are parts of his chart that he spent years being unable to access, like deep emotional experience and the meaning of his life — that is, until he met his bride.

"The introduction of Meghan into his life opened his eyes because Meghan comes from such a different background," Kelly explains. "He started to see the world from a different point of view; this exposed his chart to a different perspective ... He didn't have the scope to access his full potential without Meghan."

According to Kelly's reading of their charts, it was his connection to Markle that gave him the strength to step away from his role as a working royal and helped him discover that "the infrastructure that he put his trust in his whole life was actually broken."

Kelly says the decision to move to California with Markle was a very surprising one as far as the stars go, and points to the fact that Markle's chart is fused with Princess Diana's as meaningful to Harry's choices. Diana was a Cancer Sun, Aquarius Moon and Sagittarius Rising, a.k.a. "a natural rebel," says Kelly. "Between her fiery Sagittarius Rising and her innovative Aquarius Moon, she is a truth-teller."

"Capricorn is the opposite of Cancer, so [Harry's] mom's Sun sign activates the area of his chart that represents partnership, meaning his relationships are portals into understanding his mother," Kelly says, adding that he has learned more about his late mother through his relationship with Markle.

"He actually, through Meghan, has been able to cultivate a really meaningful relationship with his mom, even though she is no longer Earth-side," she says.

Ultimately, Harry and Meghan's relationship is based around healing and Kelly believes they're so compatible because they're both willing to do the necessary work.

"Sure, [their marriage is] creatively fulfilling as well, but theirs is a relationship for healing, for soul work, for going deeper into self and truth and purpose," she points out. "They were both waiting for someone to help them and see them and validate them, and that's what makes these two charts so important together."

The royal pair share an intense relationship, which stems from Markle's chart activating the area of her hubby's that is associated with partnership. But as Kelly notes, there's also a challenge that arises from their two charts speaking to one another, which forces Harry to reckon with his past.

"The root of their relationship is safety and security, but through healing and very, very honest, authentic work that deviates from the status quo, their charts go beyond compatibility - they are redefining legacy," Kelly sums up.

