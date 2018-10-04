Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Going to the Zoo! New Details of Their Down Under Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the zoo — the same one where a toddler Prince George famously enjoyed meeting an Australian Bilby.

Soon after arriving in Sydney on October 16 for their 16-day tour, the couple will head to Taronga Zoo, where Prince William and Kate Middleton visited with George in 2014.

The zoo visit was announced as part of a briefing from Kensington Palace on Thursday detailing the upcoming tour. This time, Harry and Meghan are set to meet two koalas and their joeys — all part of the institution’s breeding program. They will also meet conservation scientists who are working on efforts to reduce illegal wildlife trafficking.

The royal couple will then take a spectacular journey across Sydney Harbour to the Sydney Opera House, where they will be entertained with a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander modern dance company.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The tour “will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday. Harry “is particularly keen to highlight these youth-led initiatives in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and to shine a light on the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth.”

Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney in April 2014. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The tour begins in Sydney, travels to Melbourne and Dubbo and then back to Sydney for the opening weekend of the Invictus Games. After brief visits to the island nations of Fiji and Tonga, the couple returns to Australia and then heads out to New Zealand.

There will be a beach day, too: On October 19, the couple will meet local surfing group known as OneWave — an outing that is bound to bring back memories of Princess Kate in her wedges on the sand as she and William met life guards in 2014.

Kate Middleton on Sydney's North Shore in April 2014. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Later that day, Harry, 34, will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge and raise the Invictus Games flag officially, “marking the arrival of the Invictus Games to Sydney,” the palace says.

The couple had a warm-up mini tour earlier this week, when they took a spin through Sussex, the area of southern England that carries their royal name. There, they visited historical sites and met a charity that helps victims of violence and youth groups.

And as he visited the famous and Brighton Pavilion, Harry even weighed in on the controversy surround the online game Fortnite.