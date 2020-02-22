Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit to a 'Saddening' Aspect of Their Exit from Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing new details about their transition as they prepare to step down as senior members of the Royal Family next month.

The update, released on Harry and Meghan’s website, Sussex Royal, on Friday outlines the couple’s plan to launch a non-profit organization.

“As shared in early January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation,’ but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” the website states.

Additionally, Harry and Meghan hope “the creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to.”

Due to the rules surrounding the use of the word “royal” following their transition, Meghan and Harry will not “utilize the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal'” in their non-profit’s name.

Because of this, the trademark applications that had been filed for Sussex royal have since been removed.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the website states.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Also in the update, it is revealed that Harry and Meghan will continue to require effective security “to protect them and their son.”

“This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years,” the statement reads.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Revealed Major New Details About Their Royal Exit

As previously reported by PEOPLE, a review is still set to follow after 12 months, at which point the royal family will revisit the agreement.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place,” the website states.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

“Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during this 12-month period, however, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

Harry will also remain sixth in line to the throne.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce They Will Not Use ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand After Official Exit

Despite looking forward to their new chapter, Harry and Meghan have found the transition to be “saddening” when it comes to letting go of their staff.

“Based on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to have a reduced role as members of The Royal Family, it was decided in January that their Institutional Office would have to be closed, given the primary funding mechanism for this official office at Buckingham Palace is from HRH The Prince of Wales. The Duke and Duchess shared this news with their team personally in January once they knew of the decision, and have worked closely with their staff to ensure a smooth transition for each of them,” the website states.

“Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team.”

The update concludes with a note encouraging the public to use their website for “factual information.”

“In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.”

Meghan and Harry will also be traveling to the U.K. to carry out several engagements over the next few months.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

The prince will attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on Feb. 28 alongside singer Jon Bon Jovi, as well as the Silverstone Experience opening with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on March 6.

The pair will also attend Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, which acknowledges the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who used sports as part of their journey to recovery, and they will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

RELATED: When Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out Again in the U.K.?

They will also attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day on March 9 alongside the rest of the royal family. Additionally, Meghan will mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Harry will be present at the London Marathon on April 26 and the couple will take part in Harry’s Invictus Games held in The Hague, Netherlands in May. In 2017, the Invictus Games was where the couple made their first public appearance together.

Harry and Meghan first announced their bombshell decision to take a step back in January.