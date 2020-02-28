Image zoom Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi PA Images

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi know you can’t visit Abbey Road and not take your own version of The Beatles’ famous crosswalk photo!

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson and the rocker teamed up at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London Friday, where Bon Jovi led the Invictus Games Choir as they sung a version of his song “Unbroken.” The tune is being rerecorded in support of the 2020 Invictus Games, Harry’s Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and service members.

At one point, Prince Harry and Bon Jovi headed outside with members of the choir and competitors from previous Invictus Games to do their best impressions of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, recreating the album cover for the band’s Abbey Road. Bon Jovi took the second position (Starr’s spot in the famous photo), while Harry brought up the back (Harrison in the original).

Image zoom Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi

Image zoom The Beatles' Abbey Road album cover Amazon

Harry — who Bon Jovi joked was nicknamed the “Artist Formerly Known as Prince” — was all smiles despite the rain and his impending official exit from his royal role at the end of March.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Security Costs Will Not Be Paid by Canada After Official Royal Exit

Image zoom Prince Harry Neil Mockford/GC Images

“Unbroken” appears on the singer’s upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020 and was written to highlight veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and to honor their service. Both of Bon Jovi’s parents served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he is a longtime supporter of veterans’ welfare. The charity version of the Invictus Games Choir single will be released in March, in support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The next Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 for injured, wounded and sick armed forces members and veterans, take place in The Netherlands in May.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not the first time Bon Jovi has rocked with a prince. In 2013, he joined Prince William (and Taylor Swift!) on stage at Kensington Palace for a royal version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“They both have a set of pipes,” he said with a smile on Friday.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry returned to the U.K. this week for his final round of official royal engagements before he and wife Meghan Markle officially step down as senior working royals on March 31. Meghan is set to join Harry in London next week.