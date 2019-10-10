Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Poke Fun at Their Ginger Hair as They Team Up for Mental Health Day

Image zoom Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry Sussex Royal Instagram

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are joining forces for a good cause — and bonding over their ginger status in the process!

In a video shared on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page, Sheeran meets with the prince in order to talk about an issue he thinks they have in common: being teased for having red hair.

“I’ve been trying to write a song about this to get it out to more people,” the hitmaker tells the royal. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us — with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We are ginger, and we are going to fight.’ “

Harry then steps in to correct him, “Um, okay. This is slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication — this is about World Mental Health Day?”

When the singer realizes his mistake, he quickly deletes the title of his song — “Gingers Unite” — on his computer. Also displayed on the screen in the spoof video is a proposed meeting outline: “HRH Prince Harry and the king of ging Ed Sheeran get together to change the perception of people with Moroccan sunset hair.”

The pair then turn to the serious message: “Reach out, make sure your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” Harry says directly into the camera. “Cheers.”

The royal, 35, and singer, 28, teased their collaboration on Wednesday by sharing a video on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s joint Instagram page. In the clip, Sheeran rings a doorbell open to be greeted with a “Hi, mate,” from Harry when he opened the door.

The prince even joked, “It’s like looking in the mirror,” referring to how the pop star shares his statement red hair and happens to also be wearing a grey polo shirt.

“Do you mind if I bring the cameras in?” Sheeran asks, to which Harry replies: “Of course, yeah, come on in guys.”

A mysterious message then appears on the screen: “Coming soon… 10 October.”

In another royal twist, the video is believed to have been shot at the home of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie. In the background, there appears to be a wedding photo hanging on the wall from her Oct. 2018 nuptials to Jack Brooksbank. The newlyweds live in Kensington Palace’s Ivy Cottage in London.

Prince Harry has been open about his struggles with mental health and has made mental wellness one of the key causes he champions.

“I think most of the stigma is around mental illness we need to separate the two … mental health which is every single one of us and mental illness which could be every single one of us,” Harry said during his recent tour of Africa with Meghan.

“But I think they need to be separated, the mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids and every single one of us have been through,” he continued. “Everyone has experienced trauma or likely to experience trauma at some point during their lives. We need to try, not eradicate it, but to learn from previous generations so there’s not a perpetual cycle.”