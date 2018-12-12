Prince Harry and Dad Prince Charles Join Forces to Prevent Youth Violence

Prince Harry joined forces with his dad, Prince Charles, on Wednesday.

The royal father and son teamed up at Charles’s London home, Clarence House, to address the prevention of youth violent crime in the U.K. They were also joined by actor Tom Hardy for the meeting, which was convened by Charles’s Prince’s Trust charity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Charles, 70, established the Prince’s Trust in 1976 following social unrest and high levels of youth unemployment. The charity’s business start-up program launched in 1983 following the Prince’s conversations with young people in the aftermath of the riots that blighted some of Britain’s inner cities at the time.

The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex joined a @PrincesTrust roundtable event at Clarence House today to discuss youth violent crime and the ways in which it can be reduced. The discussion was part of the Trust’s work to help disadvantaged and vulnerable young people. pic.twitter.com/Hx1ftU7QyU — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 12, 2018

The Prince of Wales set up @PrincesTrust in 1976 following social unrest and high levels of youth unemployment. The charity’s business start-up programme launched in 1983 following conversations with young people in the aftermath of the Brixton and Toxteth riots. pic.twitter.com/66NtYipBsq — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 12, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry Arrives Solo in Zambia for 2-Day Visit with Sweet Welcome from 9-Year-Old Girl

Harry, 34, has put measures to help combat youth violence and knife crime at the forefront of his public work, teaming up with local groups in Nottingham — where he took then-fiancée Meghan Markle on her first public outing last December.