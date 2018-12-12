Prince Harry and Dad Prince Charles Join Forces to Prevent Youth Violence

Prince Harry joined forces with his dad, Prince Charles, on Wednesday.
The royal father and son teamed up at Charles’s London home, Clarence House, to address the prevention of youth violent crime in the U.K. They were also joined by actor Tom Hardy for the meeting, which was convened by Charles’s Prince’s Trust charity.
Charles, 70, established the Prince’s Trust in 1976 following social unrest and high levels of youth unemployment. The charity’s business start-up program launched in 1983 following the Prince’s conversations with young people in the aftermath of the riots that blighted some of Britain’s inner cities at the time.
RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry Arrives Solo in Zambia for 2-Day Visit with Sweet Welcome from 9-Year-Old Girl
Harry, 34, has put measures to help combat youth violence and knife crime at the forefront of his public work, teaming up with local groups in Nottingham — where he took then-fiancée Meghan Markle on her first public outing last December.