Prince Harry Admits He Panics When He Bumps Into Queen Elizabeth in the Halls of Buckingham Palace

Being the ruling monarch can sometimes be a little intimidating — even to Queen Elizabeth‘s own grandson!

Prince Harry let his sense of humor shine while speaking to a group of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean visiting the Queen’s London residence of Buckingham Palace in the upcoming documentary, Queen of the World, which will air in two parts on ITV later this month.

“You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have – and you’ve only been here two weeks,” the 34-year-old royal said in the film, according to The Telegraph. “Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Harry and other members of the royal family are featured in the film about Queen Elizabeth and the Commonwealth – the family of nations linked to the U.K. Even his new bride, Meghan Markle, takes part in “a conversation, a stand-up chat” for Queen of the World.

Two members of the royal family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne have given formal “sit down” interviews, a royal source adds. Meghan, Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William all appear as the show promises to feature “behind-the-scenes moments with the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family,” a statement from ITV says.

While ITV has not confirmed the details of Meghan’s role in the film, ITV News’ royal correspondent Chris Ship says she is set to discuss her wedding dress and her early interactions with the Commonwealth. Meghan’s wedding veil celebrated the Commonwealth by having the flowers of each of the 53 countries embroidered on it.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

RELATED: See Queen Elizabeth’s Sweetest Moments with Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

The documentary series airs just before Harry and Meghan head to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga on their first official tour of Commonwealth nations.

“As the family and world leaders discuss the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen, the series will document the way in which she passes her knowledge and experience to the younger generations,” the ITV statement adds.