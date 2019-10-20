Prince Harry Addresses Rumored Rift Between Him and Prince William: 'Inevitably Stuff Happens'

Prince Harry is opening up about his relationship with his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, opened up about the rumored rift between him and his only sibling, 37, in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — which aired in the U.K. on Sunday and is scheduled to air in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Speaking about the pressures of their jobs in the royal family, Harry said, “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

The father of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Back in April, an insider told PEOPLE that William and Harry “are at very different situations in their lives.”

According to the insider, the two were always destined for different paths. Harry, who leads with his instincts, sees his older brother as being hemmed in by protocol as the future monarch.

Their different approach to life was evident as Harry’s relationship with Meghan grew more serious. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that tensions between the brothers deepened back when Harry first told his family he wanted to marry Meghan after less than a year of dating.

The insider said William — who dated Kate, his college sweetheart, for about eight years before tying the knot — cautioned Harry that things were moving too quickly, leaving Harry angry and hurt.

Since then, rumors have circulated that tension between the brothers has carried over to their wives.

“They are very different characters,” a family friend told PEOPLE in December.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” the family friend added. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

Outside of formal appearances, Willian and Harry don’t spend much time together and have separate groups of friends.

Longtime palace staffers had the “homogenous idea” of the two princes working in tandem despite the royal brothers’ very different roles (William is preparing for his role as the future king as Harry spends his time championing causes close to his heart).

However, with the additions of their wives and their growing families, a united foursome wasn’t tangible.

In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage – about 25 miles away – and launched their own Instagram page.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace courtier told PEOPLE.

“It’s a shame,” the household source added. “There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things.”

Meanwhile, another insider told PEOPLE that despite the reported divide between the royal brothers, they’re still family.

“There is never any doubt that they will be there for each other 100 percent and support each other when it matters,” the insider said.

Added a source close to the royal household, “Maybe they’ll come back together a little later. It’s another stage in the growing up. Sometimes you have to break away in order to come back.”

Elsewhere in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — filmed during the royal couple’s recent tour of southern Africa — Harry talked about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, calling it a “wound that festers.”

He was reminded of his mother while being back in a place that was so close to her heart.

“I think being part of this family — in this role, in this job — every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” he said. “In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as oppose to the best.”

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional. But everything that I do reminds me of her,” he continued. “But as I said — with the role, with the job and sort of the pressures that come with that — I get reminded of the bad stuff.”

Meghan also got real about the pressures of being a new mother in the public eye, speaking to Tom Bradby about the negative attention from the press during her pregnancy and first months with son Archie, born May 6.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Bradby asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really okay, as in it’s really been a struggle?”— to which Meghan responded, “Yes.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (at 10 p.m. ET) on ABC.