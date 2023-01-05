Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'

Prince Harry has cast doubt on whether he will attend the Coronation of King Charles on May 6.

"If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?" ITV News anchor Tom Bradby asks the Duke of Sussex in a new trailer for his upcoming interview with Harry, which airs Sunday.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry, 38, adds in the clip released Thursday morning by ITV News.

"But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," continues Harry. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Bradby also grills the duke about whether he has invaded his own family's privacy by appearing in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and writing a new tell-all memoir "Spare", released on Jan. 10.

Prior to this Harry and wife Meghan Markle famously spoke out about their lives inside the royal family in their March 2021 sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

"Some people will say you've railed against invasions of your privacy all your life and the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission," Bradby says in the new trailer.

"That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press," responds Harry.

When Bradby goes on to suggest that Prince William is likely asking "how you could do this to me after everything?" The duke subtly replies "He would probably say all sorts of different things."

The trailer comes ahead of two upcoming television interviews filmed by Prince Harry to promote his memoir with Bradby and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

"It never needed to be this way," Harry told Bradby in a preview released Monday in which no questions can be heard. He goes on to refer to "the leaking and the planting" of stories in the British press before telling Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution."

At another point in the interview, Harry says, "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," although it is not clear who he is referring to.

But he adds: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Prince Harry and Tom Bradby. ITV News

Speaking with Cooper for 60 Minutes, Harry expanded on allegations of "leakings" in the media and how negative stories have affected him and Meghan. He also told Cooper why he is now addressing these matters publicly.

"Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry says. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold."

"Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" Cooper, 55, asked Harry in a clip shared on Twitter by 60 Minutes on Monday.

"No," Prince Harry replied. The footage continued to roll of Harry's talk with the 18-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, as a voiceover said the "revealing" special will air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Prince Harry's upcoming conversation with Cooper will be his first U.S. television interview to discuss Spare, his highly anticipated memoir out Jan. 10. Harry's publisher Penguin Random House previously said the book would be a reflection on grief, love and healing.