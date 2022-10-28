Prince Harry Will Acknowledge Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death in Upcoming Memoir

The Duke of Sussex's book, titled Spare, was largely written ahead of Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8

Published on October 28, 2022 11:05 AM
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry's book will touch on the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Although the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare was largely written before Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, PEOPLE confirms that he will acknowledge her death in the memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023.

The book's release date — which was scheduled for late this year — was delayed in the wake of the Queen's death.

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, were in Europe with a planned itinerary of charity events when Harry's grandmother died. The couple stayed in the U.K. to attend services honoring the Queen, including her state funeral and committal service on Sept. 19.

In an official statement honoring the late monarch shared on the Archewell Foundation website, the Duke of Sussex remembered "her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Harry said his memories with his "Granny" ranged from his own childhood to when the Queen met his two children, 3-year-old Archie Harrison and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana, who was named after the monarch's nickname.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he said. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Penguin Random House revealed information about the upcoming book, confirming reports of its Jan. 10, 2023 release date, on Thursday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II Laughs With Her Grandsons <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> And <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace After The Trooping The Colour Parade. Wearing Formal Morning Suits But Without The Traditional Top Hats The Young Princes Joined Other Members Of The Royal Family For This Occasion To Mark The Queen's Official Birthday.
Prince Harry, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Spare's 416 pages will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty," Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Its cover features a close-up picture of Harry's face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind.

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers said.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry previously said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," Harry added.

