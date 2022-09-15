Prince Harry Marks His 38th Birthday in the U.K. Days Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

This is the second time in Prince Harry's life that his birthday falls near the funeral of a beloved family member

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 08:07 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Photo: Martin Meissner - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry's birthday will be somber this year.

The Duke of Sussex turns 38 Thursday, just one week after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. He and wife Meghan Markle are in the U.K. ahead of the funeral on Monday.

This is the second time in Harry's life that his birthday has fallen near the funeral of a beloved family member. His mother, Princess Diana, died on August 31, 1997, and her funeral took place one week later — nine days before Harry's 13th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the U.K. from their California home for a series of charity visits earlier this month, and the prince was able to travel to Balmoral Castle on the day the monarch died at age 96.

The couple remained in the U.K. ahead of the Queen's state funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Harry and Meghan, 41, stepped out alongside the royal family a few times in the past week, starting with a surprise walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Dressed in black, the foursome greeted well-wishers who came to pay respects to the late monarch and toured the deluge of tributes.

According to Kensington Palace, William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate at the Windsor gates, while another source added that security didn't expect both couples at the walkabout. William, 40, thought the moment "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the new Prince and Princess of Wales and other family members to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace from Scotland, where she died. The family had a private evening after the coffin reached the palace, poignantly on English soil for the first time.

Stepping out again on Wednesday afternoon, Prince Harry participated in the coffin's ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace, where the Queen lived in London for 70 years, to the Palace of Westminster, the complex where her funeral will commence. While Prince Harry poignantly walked beside his brother, Meghan rode in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex to a short service.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Inside Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin will lie in state for the next five days, Harry and Meghan were visibly emotional during the short service lead by the Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Following a blessing from the clerical head of the Church of England and a quiet moment of reflection, the couple walked out of the medieval hall holding hands.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
The Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak with members of the public at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Says Windsor Castle Is a 'Lonely Place' Without Queen Elizabeth
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Embrace with Teen: 'I Wanted to Show Her She's Welcome Here'