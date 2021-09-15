Prince Harry was showered with social media tributes from family as he blew out 37 candles atop his birthday cake on Wednesday

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry! See the Sweet Tributes from His Royal Family for His Big 3-7

It's another spin around the sun for Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex celebrated turning 37 on Wednesday alongside wife Meghan Markle and their two children, 2-year-old Archie and 3-month-old Lili.

First thing in the morning, Harry's royal family made sure to wish him an emoji-filled happy birthday and share some of their favorite photos of the prince to commemorate his special day.

Grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 95, led the charge by "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!" accompanied by the red balloon emoji that's become a royal standby. (Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 743, posted a similar message a few minutes later.)

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 39, mixed it up deploying the birthday cake emoji in their well wishes to Prince Harry.

Harry began his birthday week by joining U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a virtual event honoring wounded service members who would have taken part in this year's Warrior Games, which had to be canceled due to COVID-related concerns.

It was a meaningful start to the week for the prince, who told virtual attendees that his Paralympic-style Invictus Games "never would've been created had I not been inspired by every single one of you, and you companions and your families, and everything you've given in service to this country."

He continued, "These games are so important, whether it's the Warrior Games or the Invictus Games. It is the ultimate reminder of service both at home and overseas. It is about the physical and the mental fitness of those who have sacrificed so much."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex gestures at the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana Prince Harry | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And this year has been one of service, celebration and reflection for Harry, who's been settling into life as a dad of two since baby Lili's birth in June. He briefly returned to his native London in July to unveil a statue dedicated to his late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Two months before that, Harry had also returned home to the U.K. to memorialize his late grandfather, Prince Philip. Next up, he'll be seen alongside an unprecedented collection of royals to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's nearly 100-year life in the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

"He's always been a huge presence behind everything we have done really," William shared in a recently released clip from the special.

Added Harry, "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."