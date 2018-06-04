Prince Harry Just Announced the Location for the 2020 Invictus Games (While on His Honeymoon!)

The games will go on!

Prince Harry, who is believed to be on his honeymoon with new wife, Meghan Markle, announced Monday that his paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world is heading to the Netherlands.

The Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, in the Netherlands in 2020. This year’s competition is set for Sydney, Australia. Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle are heading to Australia for the games in October and will likely tour the region during their stay.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on April 6, 2018. BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

In a statement released by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry said that the Hague “is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020.”

He added that the city will “become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

The Netherlands is one of the countries that has supported the games from the start. The prince adds, “We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be, and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020.”

It has been speculated that Harry will head to the Netherlands to help launch the event later this summer. He and Meghan made their first official appearance together at last year’s games in Toronto, Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Tennis together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Splash News Online

The 2020 date marks the beginning of a two-year cycle for the games, which has been an annual event since 2016. The first Invictus Games took place in 2014. Dominic Reid, CEO of the Foundation said in a statement, “In moving to a biennial Games, the Invictus Games Foundation will use the intervening years to develop knowledge transfer and the sharing of best practice to allow the Invictus Spirit to flourish amongst all participating nations.”