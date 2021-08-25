Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Mark 20th Anniversary: Revisit Their Glam Wedding

The Norwegian royal family's official Instagram account shared a photos from the couple's two decades of marriage, including wedding photos and family portraits

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway are celebrating 20 years of marriage!

The couple marked the milestone with a sweet selfie shared on Mette-Marit's private Instagram page. She captioned the image simply, "20 years" and included a purple heart emoji.

The Norwegian royal family's official Instagram account also shared a range of photos from the two decades of marriage, from wedding photos to family portraits.

Crown Prince Haakon, who will take the throne following his father King Harald V, met Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby through mutual friends in 1999. Although their romance and engagement caused some trouble — Mette-Marit had a young son from a previous relationship with a man with a drug conviction, and she admitted to drug use and heavy partying in the past herself — they tied the knot on August 25, 2001 at Oslo Cathedral.

The bride wore a white silk crepe gown designed by Norwegian wedding dress designer Ove Harder Finseth along with a dramatic 20-foot long veil. Of course, no royal wedding is complete without a tiara. Princess Mette-Marit wore a diamond bandeau-style sparkler made in 1910, which was a gift from her new in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Princess Mette-Marit's son played a special role in the ceremony. Marius Borg Høiby acted as page boy and joined his mother on the Oslo Cathedral balcony along with the rest of the royal family as they waved to the gathered crowd.

Royals from around the world attended the wedding, including Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, who served as Prince Haakon's best man.

Also in attendance were Prince Charles of the U.K., Prince Albert of Monaco, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Princess Victoria of Sweden (with her brother Prince Carl-Philip and sister Princess Madeleine), King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (before he became monarch), King Albert and Queen Paola of Beligum and more.

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, in 2004, making her heir to the throne following her grandfather and father. They also had a son, Prince Sverre Magnus, in 2005.

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit had to postpone several engagements this week after daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra tested positive for COVID-19. The palace confirmed the news but said her parents and brother had not tested positive for the virus.