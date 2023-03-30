Prince Guilluame and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Introduce New Baby Prince Francois in First Photos

Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume was born third in line to the Luxembourg throne

March 30, 2023
Prince François
Photo: StudioByC/C.Maia

Welcome to the world, Prince François of Luxembourg!

On Wednesday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg released the first portraits of the little prince, who was born Monday. Francois is the second son of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, and younger brother of Prince Charles, 2.

"The Crown Prince and Princess are delighted to share the first photos of Prince François with you," courtiers captioned an Instagram post. "They are deeply grateful for the kind messages they have received on the occasion of their second child's birth." The carousel shows the newborn wearing a white onesie with a stripped bib, as his proud parents look on with love.

Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume was born Monday at Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte hospital. He arrived in in the world at 7 lb., 8 oz., 20 inches long and third in line to the throne of Luxembourg, behind his father and big brother Charles.

Prince François
StudioByC/C.Maia

In another intimate update, the Grand Ducal Court also posted photos of Prince Guillaume, 41, and Princess Stéphanie, 39, leaving the hospital as a family of four.

"Right after leaving the maternity ward, the Crown Prince, Crown Princess and Prince Charles took Prince François to Fischbach to show him his new home," the court said, sharing shots of Charles gently touching his brother, Stéphanie smiling at her new baby, and the family saying goodbye to hospital staff.

Proud dad Guillaume opened up about the new family dynamic in a short interview shared to the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg's Twitter page,

"It is always a very happy moment when such an event takes place in a family. The birth of Prince François went well, and his mother is doing well. For us, it is now a great joy to be able to hold this little baby in our arms," he said. "He is already so sweet. It is truly one of the most beautiful moments a family can share."

Cour grand-ducale Luxembourg, Prince Francois
Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume also revealed that Prince Charles spent time with his grandparents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, on the day that his baby brother was born.

"It was very sweet to see how Charles reacted when he heard that Francois had been born. He was so excited to meet him, he turned and went straight up to him," he said. "It brought such joy to both us and my parents."

Cour grand-ducale Luxembourg, Prince Francois
Maison du Grand-Duc / Sophie Margue

The little prince is the sixth grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, who are also grandparents to Prince Gabriel, 17, and Prince Noah, 15, the sons of Prince Louis, and Princess Amalia, 8, and Prince Liam, 6, the children of Prince Félix and Princess Claire.

From royal births to royal weddings, this spring is extra special for the royal family of Luxembourg. Next month, Prince Guillaume's younger sister Princess Alexandra is set to wed fiancé Nicolas Bagory in not one, but two, wedding ceremonies.

