George’s Smile and Charlotte’s Pose Steal the Spotlight in Prince Louis’ Christening Photos

Little scene-stealers Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn’t help but steal the spotlight in their little brother, Prince Louis’ official christening photos.

In the group shot with all the royal family members, including uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle, the typically shy and reserved George flashes a huge smile as he sits on dad Prince William’s lap, while Charlotte sits next to mom Kate Middleton and sweetly gazes at her baby brother.

In the family of five’s solo shot, Charlotte’s cute little pose steals the show. The 3-year-old holds Louis’ christening robe as she poses with her leg to the side in a little ballerina stance.

Seated (left to right): The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The portraits, which were released on Sunday, were taken by Matt Holyoak, one of the world’s leading portrait photographers, to take the photos, which were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (grandpa Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall‘s official London residence).

Just last week, George and Charlotte accidentally stole the spotlight yet again when they delighted crowds from the Buckingham Palace windows. While their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, the royal siblings were behind the scenes, enjoying the festivities with their own little party from the palace windows.