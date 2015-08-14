The handmade play house, which boasts European wood flooring, "has gone down well" with the royals, Plankbridge co-founder Richard Lee tells PEOPLE

All About Prince George's Luxury 'Shepherd's Hut' (It Has Oak Flooring and a Day Bed!)

When it comes to entertaining – just imagine the tea parties! – 2-year-old Prince George couldn’t have wished for a more luxurious pad: a contemporary “shepherd’s hut” on the grounds of his grandfather Prince Charles’ Highgrove estate.

“We made it for his first birthday last year,” Richard Lee, co-founder of the hut firm Plankbridge tells PEOPLE, adding that the feedback from the royal family has been “very positive – everybody loves it!”

The wooden hut on wheels, which retails for more than $28,000, is situated on the edges of the wild flower meadow on the grounds of Prince Charles family home of Highgrove in Gloucestershire. The meadow is part of the estate’s famous 15-acre garden, which the prince has built and nurtured for the last 34 years.

The extravagant gift came courtesy of the “Master Hutmakers” of Plankbridge and was a token of appreciation for the support and funding received from the Prince’s Trust back in 1994, when Lee was a struggling carpenter making garden furniture for a living.

“We offered to do it and they were very grateful for the offer,” says Lee, whose designs are based on the original Victorian shepherd huts (used by shepherds and their lambs for overnight shelter) and appeared in the recent film Far From The Madding Crowd starring Carey Mulligan.

The picturesque spot chosen by George’s doting granddad was the most idyllic of locations for Lee, who personally delivered the hut last summer.

“I’ve been aware of the Highgrove garden for years – it sort of resonates with everything that we do, with the meadow and the fact that they mow it with a horse-drawn mower.” (Yes, actual live horses!)

Naturally, this isn’t just any playhouse. The hut which took more than 250 hours to build, with European oak flooring, a luxurious day bed, a real wood-burner and double-glazed windows – the frames of which are made from seasoned English oak – not to mention eco-friendly insulation, which is made from 80% recycled bottles.

But the big question is, does Prince George actually play in it?

“Apparently so! Yes, he’s been in it and he’s played in there,” confirms Lee, with pride, adding: “It’s their private home and we don’t get too involved, but we’ve heard that it’s gone down well.”

Royal sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the proud grandpa recently treated his grandson to a picnic in the gardens, complete with plastic cups.

While Charles approved the basic build and the exterior paint color (his favorite: duck egg blue), Lee has no idea what soft furnishings have been added by the family. “People often put painted furniture or things on the walls, so I’m sure they would have done something similar.”

One thing we can be sure of – the hut will stand the test of time. “He can grow into it,” says Lee. “As he gets older, it will be more than a [play house]. It will be whatever they want it to be.”