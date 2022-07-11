Prince George reportedly told dad Prince William that he was "too hot" at the tennis tournament

Why Prince George Wore a Suit and Tie at Wimbledon Despite the U.K. Heatwave

Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.



Prince George made his Wimbledon debut on a hot day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised royal fans on Sunday by bringing their 8-year-old son to watch the men's finals. However, Prince George reportedly told his dad shortly after they arrived that he was "too hot" in his suit and tie. After all, the temperature reached a high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit in London amid the country's heatwave.

Prince George's outfit had to do with Wimbledon's strict dress code. Since the family was sitting in the front row of the Royal Box at Centre Court, men are required to wear "suits/jacket and tie," according to the tennis tournament's website.

The young royal, who will celebrate his ninth birthday on July 22, was seen wiping his head during the match. At one point, Kate also placed her hand on her son's face. George was also spotted drinking out of a grey cup.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Prince George of Cambridge interact in the Royal Box watching Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince George still seemed to enjoy the game, smiling and chatting with his parents throughout. But perhaps the highlight came when the trio met champion Novak Djokovic, who let the price hold the coveted trophy.

"Don't drop it," Prince William said with a laugh.

Prince George has reached the age where he is wearing suits regularly, from family outings like Trooping the Colour to sporting events like last summer's Euro 2020 soccer tournament. When he was younger, George — and now his little brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis — wore shorts with knee socks for more formal events.

atherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge interact in the Royal Box watching Novak Djokovic of Serbia play Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty

When Prince William made his first appearance at Wimbledon alongside mom Princess Diana shortly after his ninth birthday in 1991, he also wore a suit.

For Sunday's match, Prince William opted for a tan blazer with blue pants and a blue tie, accessorizing with sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kate sported a navy blue and white polka dot dress. The finishing touch on Kate's outfit was an exclusive accessory: the green and purple bow tie pin, signifying her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The club's official colors are dark green and purple, and only a few select people — including the club's president, the committee of management, vice presidents and four members of executive staff — are permitted to wear the bow.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The heat was certainly a style factor over the weekend. While women are usually discouraged from wearing hats in the Royal Box to ensure they don't block the view of attendees seated behind them, the tennis club made an exception in the warm weather on Saturday during the women's final.

While many guests wore hats with the tennis tournament's green and purple colors that were provided — just like Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi did earlier in the week — Kate brought her own straw sunhat that perfectly complemented her yellow dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022. Kate Middleton | Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty