Prince George Went 'Crazy' with Joy After Spotting Craig David's Outfit at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

According to his father, Prince William, Prince George loved the sparking blue outfit Craig David wore to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 11:13 PM
Prince George's reaction to the outfit Craig wore at the Queen's Jubilee
Photo: getty (2)

Prince George has got an eye for fashion!

The young royal, 9, was infatuated with Craig David's bright blue sequin outfit at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, and raved about it to his father, Prince William, according to the musician himself.

"Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing'," explained David, 41, during a forthcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "My mum was there, I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.' "

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

According to the singer, the interaction occurred during a "soiree" that was held inside Buckingham Palace after the event.

"That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment," added David.

Prince George of Wales is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple, both 40, are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Although Prince George is a big sports fan and has been seen with his parents at some big events like Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, he's also been known to make a fashion statement or two.

He looked all grown up in a sophisticated suit and tie during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and surprised many when he wore shorts instead of pants as he began school at Lambrook School in Berkshire this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Royal Family Attends Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace

The third in line to the throne has worn longer bottoms in recent years and attended his first day of school in a short-sleeve white button-down shirt with a blue and green check print, navy Bermuda shorts, navy socks and black dress shoes.

"It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy," Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George's New School Uniform Marks a Return to One of His Signature Styles
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Is This Why Prince George Was Wearing a Blue Suit to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Join Royal Family Procession at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Kate Middleton Shares What George, Charlotte and Louis Were Curious About Before Queen's Funeral
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Officially Using Their New Last Name
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Princess Catherine of Wales
How Kate Middleton's Dress at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Honored the Late Monarch
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Says George, Charlotte and Louis Are Making 'New Friends' at School
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Future Queen Kate Middleton Is a Modern Matriarch: 'She Guides the Family'
Prince William and Princess Catherine, Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Eventually Move Into Windsor Castle
meghan markle queen funeral dress
Meghan Markle Wears Black Version of Her Dress from Queen's Birthday Celebration to Monarch's Funeral