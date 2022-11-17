Prince George Went 'Crazy' with Joy After Spotting Craig David's Outfit at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince George has got an eye for fashion!

The young royal, 9, was infatuated with Craig David's bright blue sequin outfit at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, and raved about it to his father, Prince William, according to the musician himself.

"Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing'," explained David, 41, during a forthcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "My mum was there, I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.' "

JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

According to the singer, the interaction occurred during a "soiree" that was held inside Buckingham Palace after the event.

"That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment," added David.

Prince George of Wales is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple, both 40, are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Although Prince George is a big sports fan and has been seen with his parents at some big events like Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, he's also been known to make a fashion statement or two.



He looked all grown up in a sophisticated suit and tie during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and surprised many when he wore shorts instead of pants as he began school at Lambrook School in Berkshire this year.

The third in line to the throne has worn longer bottoms in recent years and attended his first day of school in a short-sleeve white button-down shirt with a blue and green check print, navy Bermuda shorts, navy socks and black dress shoes.

"It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy," Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.

