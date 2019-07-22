Kate Middleton Snuck in a Rare Photo of Prince George on Vacation for His New Birthday Portrait!

Prince George is taking a break from palace life to celebrate his birthday!

The royal, whose sixth birthday is on Monday, is the star of three new official portraits released by proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. And the photos, which were all taken by mom Kate, feature two unique settings.

According to the palace, the two photos of George wearing England’s official soccer shirt were taken in the garden at Kensington Palace, while the photo of him in a green polo was taken while on holiday. (He also appears to be newly missing a front tooth in the third snap!)

The family of five — including George’s young siblings 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis — are celebrating George, who turns 6 on Monday, on the private Caribbean island of Mustique.

Wearing one of his go-to short-sleeve polo shirts and blue-and-white striped shorts, George casually poses near a picnic table in the summery setting. And George is clearly enjoying island time! The young prince sports freshly rosy cheeks and tousled hair in the sweet snap.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Unlike all of his previous birthday portraits, Kate was behind the camera for George’s 6th birthday shots. The images were more intimate than George’s past official birthday photos as the family often taps professionals when it comes time for the prince’s annual snaps. (Kate has shot official birthday portraits for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.)

George has been enjoying a playful summer alongside his sister Charlotte, who will join him at Thomas’s Battersea school in September. The young royal siblings let loose as dad William, 37, played polo on July 10. The little royals ended their first public playdate with their baby cousin Archie with a picnic eaten in the back of the family’s Audi.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

George also had a fun day out with his grandmother, Carole Middleton at a village festival in the English countryside.

“They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” a local villager told PEOPLE, adding: “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Spending time outdoors as a family is very important to Kate, who revealed that “even a short amount of time — 10 to 15 minutes outside — makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being.”