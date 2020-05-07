Prince George Gets 'Very Upset' About Princess Charlotte's Homeschool Projects for Cutest Reason

Kate Middleton is getting candid about what it's been like homeschooling Prince George and Charlotte amid the U.K. lockdown.

The royal mom of three, who appeared on ITV's This Morning on Thursday via video call to discuss her new photo project, said it's been a challenge to get 6-year-old George excited about his own schoolwork when he has Charlotte's "cooler" assignments as a comparison.

“We’re stuck into homeschooling again," Kate said. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”

She also admitted that her three kids — George, Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — have been able to see their relatives more often than usual via FaceTime and video chats.

“It’s really hard and actually we hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now and actually it’s been really great," she shared.

“We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that," she added. "In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before.”

While they've been getting in lots of quality time as a family of five as they isolate at their country home in Norfolk, Kate admits it's been hard for her and husband Prince William to help the kids understand the complexities of the coronavirus crisis.

“But it is difficult, it’s hard to explain to a 5 and a 6, nearly 7-year-old, what’s going on," she shared. "But the schools are being great at supporting them as well. Hard times, but we’ve got the support out there I think.”

Kate also spoke about the launch of her new community photography project, "Hold Still," which invites people from all over the U.K. to submit a photo that they have taken during these extraordinary times to reflect the "resilience, bravery and kindness" that people are experiencing while in lockdown.

“I think we’ve all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories and some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well," she said. "And I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of those stories to document and share a moment in time I suppose that we are all experiencing.”

Kate has already taken a few photos that fit the criteria. Last month, she shared a photo of her youngest son, Prince Louis, making rainbow-colored paintings in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

“I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those," she revealed.

And last week, she shared a birthday photo of Princess Charlotte making food deliveries to their neighbors in Norfolk.

“Again this was part of a collection, that photograph, particularly of Charlotte, was part of a collection to try and tell a story and that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they’re going through.”

Submissions for "Hold Still" can be made between May 7 and June 18 at npg.org.uk.