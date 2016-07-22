Prince George Is 3! See the Future King's Too-Cute New Birthday Portraits

Happy Prince George Day, everyone!

To mark the future king‘s third (yes, third!) birthday on Friday, his parents Princess Kate and Prince William released a new set of photos, as they did for his little sister Princess Charlotte‘s first birthday in May.

“The Duke and Duchess hope that people will enjoy seeing these new photographs. They would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received as Prince George celebrates his third birthday,” a Kensington Palace spokesman says

One snap shows George feeding the family dog, Lupo, ice cream in the garden.

Prince George feeds family dog Lupo ice cream in his third birthday portraits Matt Porteous/Handout via AP

Prince George is expected to celebrate his third birthday with a tea party Matt Porteous/Handout via AP

In another, the barefoot future king stands on a swing dedicated to his parents “William & Catherine.” A similar shot shows chubby-cheeked George looking directly into the camera.

The fourth photo in the adorable series is a snap of the little royal in the garden in a natty polo shirt and sweater with a whale on the front.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to take these photographs of Prince George. It was a very relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. I’m honoured that they have decided to share these images with the public to mark his third birthday,” says photographer Matt Porteous.

The toddler prince is expected to celebrate with a tea party at his family’s country home, Anmer Hall.

The future king was photographed at Sandringham in Norfolk, England Matt Porteous/Handout via AP

It’s been a big year for the adorable heir to the throne. He started preschool in January at Westacre Montessori school, had a historic meeting with President Obama in April and appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour alongside Charlotte in June.

Earlier this month the airplane-loving boy joined his parents on one of their official outings to see planes and helicopters up close at an air show.

It’s also been a big year for royal portraits, with George and his family appearing in ski vacation photos in March and in a special photo in April to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth – the woman George calls Gan-Gan.

On his second birthday last year, the palace released a previously unseen image from Mario Testino showing George leaning out from his father’s arms.

And in 2014 for his first birthday, George was memorably photographed with his parents at a butterfly exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London.