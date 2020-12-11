Your Royal 'Height'-ness! Prince George Is Taking After Tall Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince George is growing up — literally!

The not-so-little royal joined his family for a night at the theater in London on Friday, seeing a pantomime play to mark the holiday season — and it was hard to miss how tall the 7-year-old prince has gotten as the Cambridges walked the red carpet.

Prince George appears to be taking after his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, when it comes to height. Prince William stands at 6'3", while Kate is 5'9" — and it looks like George is catching up quickly (And it's likely that 5-year-old Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince Louis won't be far behind!)

Although the Cambridges are quite tall, not everyone in the royal family is. Queen Elizabeth is significantly shorter than her grandson William at 5'4". Even shorter was her late sister Princess Margaret, who was just 5'1".

Image zoom Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

George and Charlotte held William’s hands as they walked cautiously up their first-ever red carpet outside the London Palladium. As they got closer to the doors, Charlotte let go of William’s hand. He tried to grab it again, but the confident princess seemed to want to go it alone as she took in her surroundings. William then adorably stroked his daughter’s head.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Kensington Royal/Instagram

Little Louis faithfully held onto mom Kate’s hand as they approached the dignitary welcoming them. While the royal parents paused for the greeting, Louis inquisitively looked up at the adults. Older brother George, who seemed cool and relaxed by the clicking of the cameras, quietly took in the scene as he stayed close by his father’s side.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Kensington Royal/Instagram

Inside, Prince William gave a speech. Louis sat on Kate's lap during the show. The royal couple, who wore masks as they sat with their children in the Royal Box, also met with essential workers who were special guests at the charity performance of the show.

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Pantomimes are a slapstick-style show, which is a family tradition around Christmas in Britain. Typically based on fairy tales, the farcical musicals can be laced with some innuendo-laden rhymes and songs and require frequent raucous interventions from the audience. They often have older men playing female parts, like the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella, or young women playing male leading roles like Peter Pan.

Friday's show, Pantoland at The Palladium, is taking place under the strict COVID-19 rules of socially-distanced seating.

