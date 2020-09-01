Prince William and Kate Middleton took their son Prince George on a grouse shoot at Queen Elizabeth's Scottish estate

Prince George Goes on Traditional Grouse Shoot with Kate Middleton and Prince William in Scotland

Prince George has been immersed in a key royal family tradition — the annual grouse shoot that takes place at his great grandmother’s Scottish estate.

The young royal was taken by dad Prince William and mom Kate Middleton on the game bird shoot with other members of the extended royal family towards the end of their annual summer break at Queen Elizabeth's 52,000-acre estate at Balmoral Castle.

George, 7, watched the adults take part in the shoot on the 7,000-acre grouse moor at Corgarff — about 10 miles from the castle.

They were joined by Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence, Prince Edward, and his son Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips.

Kate loves the royal country life — and that includes an enthusiasm for hunting. She reportedly took George on his first grouse-hunting expedition during a visit to Balmoral Castle in 2018.

Prince George

George’s siblings Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were not on the outing.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, who is on her summer break at Balmoral Castle, has been welcoming family members to the estate in recent weeks.

It has been an important summer for her and husband Prince Philip, 99. They have remained surrounded by their own close staff in what courtiers jokingly call HMS Bubble, but the elderly royals have at least been able to see her family members, like William and Kate, for the first time since lockdown begun in March.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Like other members of the family, such as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who visited earlier in August, William and Kate and their young family have been able to catch up with William’s grandmother in person, but at a social distance. Restrictions caused by COVID mean that the Cambridge family has been reported to be staying in another property on the estate away from the main castle.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.