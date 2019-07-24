Inside Prince George's Summer: Tennis Lessons with Roger Federer and Garden Time with Mom Kate!

Prince George has been enjoying all the perks of summer — royal style!

From tennis lessons with champion Roger Federer, a fun country fair with his grandparents — where he joined sister Princess Charlotte in whizzing down an inflatable slide — a picnic at a polo match and a fabulous getaway to the island of Mustique with his family, the young royal’s summer vacation is fit for a king.

George, who turned 6 on Monday, and Charlotte, 4, have also been spotted on their scooters around their Kensington Palace home. Future king George proudly wears his helmet decorated with the Union Jack flag design — while his 1-year-old brother Prince Louis is pushed in his stroller by nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, insiders tell PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

In celebration of his birthday, proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton released three new portraits of the royal — including one taken on his idyllic summer vacation.

When he’s home at Kensington Palace, he spends much of his time outside in the garden with his mom. Active days for the royal siblings are key for Kate, who wants to instill in her children the joys of being outside, “rain or shine” as she put it. It mirrors her own childhood, which was spent “boulder hopping” in the remote Lake District, in northwest England.

Prince George

“It encourages creativity, confidence,” she recently told CBBC’s Blue Peter. “Even a short amount of time — 10-15 minutes outside — makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being.”

Earlier this summer, Kate told well-wishers in Cumbria that she recently brought her children to the Lake District for a few days of walking and playing in the hills.

Prince George

Next up for George is likely a family trip to the Scottish hideaway of Balmoral Castle to spend some of the summer with great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. In September, he will help his sister Charlotte settle into his school, Thomas’s Battersea.