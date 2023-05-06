Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation

Prince George makes history as the youngest future king to play a part in a crowning ceremony

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 06:47 AM
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince George is making history at King Charles' coronation.

The second in line to the British throne played a prominent role in the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday as a Page of Honor. Serving alongside seven other pages for King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 9-year-old son processed through the Nave of Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

Prince George's coronation participation marks the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, George becomes the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony. While his grandfather King Charles and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth similarly attended their parents' coronations in 1953 and 1937 as children, they only watched the service.

Prince George stepped into the spotlight as one of four Pages of Honor attending to the King, 74, alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 75, was supported by her three grandsons — Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes, Freddy Parker Bowles — and great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

ROYALS: How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation

Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Gus and Louis, 13, are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy is the son of Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son. Arthur is the son of her nephew Ben Elliot, and grandson of her sister, Annabel Elliot.

The future monarch, now second in the line of succession, wore a red coat and black dress pants paired with white gloves as he carefully concentrated, helping his grandfather by carrying the train of his robe along with the other pages. He then took a seat behind the king, watching carefully as the different portions of the ceremony unfolded.

"It's a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats' sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds," royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times of King Charles and Queen Camilla bringing their loved ones into the crowning ceremony.

"Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember," he added.

Buckingham Palace previously said that King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning would welcome modern elements while honoring nearly a thousand years of royal tradition.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said.

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Before the big day, Prince George's involvement was a subject of family discussion behind the scenes as his parents juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson says, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince George. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school next week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Related Articles
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Fun Pre-Coronation Outing — at a London Pub!
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 5, 2023.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Coronation Eve Reception at Buckingham Palace with Jill Biden
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation