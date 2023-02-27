Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report

As second in line to the throne, Prince George may play a prominent role in his grandfather King Charles III's coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "mulling over" whether their 9-year-old son will be part of the May 6 crowning ceremony, according to The Telegraph. The outlet reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales "are still considering what would be best for their son given the attention he will inevitably get at an event covered by the media across the world" and want to ensure "the pressure of a formal role will not be too great."

Although attendees for the coronation have not been confirmed, it's likely that Prince George will be joined by his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — at Westminster Abbey for the service.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's also speculated that Queen Camilla's five teenage grandchildren — from her two children with Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes — may play a part in the coronation. By including Camilla's grandchildren, the royal couple are showing that they — like many families around the world — are a blended family.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be the oldest King and Queen Consort crowned in British history. Charles was only 3 when Queen Elizabeth II acceded the throne in 1952 when she was 25, and she would go on to reign for a record-breaking 70 years.

Charles memorably joined the 8,000 guests at his mother's 1953 coronation, watching on between his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and aunt Princess Margaret. He and Princess Anne then joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the gathered crowds.

The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced in October 2022 that King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The date is earlier than widely speculated — many believed that King Charles would pick a June date as a tribute to the month when Queen Elizabeth had her coronation.

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince George and Prince William. Danny Martindale/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay tribute to his parents during the crowning ceremony. The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary's Crown, which will be adorned with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection. (The late monarch wore the gems as brooches.)

Greek Orthodox music performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble will be featured in the coronation, paying tribute to Prince Philip's Greek roots.