Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be "mulling over" whether their eldest child will feature prominently in the crowning ceremony, according to The Telegraph

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 11:23 AM
king charles, prince george
Queen Camilla, Prince George and King Charles. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

As second in line to the throne, Prince George may play a prominent role in his grandfather King Charles III's coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "mulling over" whether their 9-year-old son will be part of the May 6 crowning ceremony, according to The Telegraph. The outlet reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales "are still considering what would be best for their son given the attention he will inevitably get at an event covered by the media across the world" and want to ensure "the pressure of a formal role will not be too great."

Although attendees for the coronation have not been confirmed, it's likely that Prince George will be joined by his younger siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — at Westminster Abbey for the service.

king charles, prince george
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's also speculated that Queen Camilla's five teenage grandchildren — from her two children with Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes — may play a part in the coronation. By including Camilla's grandchildren, the royal couple are showing that they — like many families around the world — are a blended family.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be the oldest King and Queen Consort crowned in British history. Charles was only 3 when Queen Elizabeth II acceded the throne in 1952 when she was 25, and she would go on to reign for a record-breaking 70 years.

Charles memorably joined the 8,000 guests at his mother's 1953 coronation, watching on between his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and aunt Princess Margaret. He and Princess Anne then joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the gathered crowds.

Coronation Boredom
The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced in October 2022 that King Charles' coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. The date is earlier than widely speculated — many believed that King Charles would pick a June date as a tribute to the month when Queen Elizabeth had her coronation.

Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said.

king charles, prince george
Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince George and Prince William. Danny Martindale/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay tribute to his parents during the crowning ceremony. The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary's Crown, which will be adorned with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection. (The late monarch wore the gems as brooches.)

Greek Orthodox music performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble will be featured in the coronation, paying tribute to Prince Philip's Greek roots.

Related Articles
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service
Kate Middleton Says Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Playing the Same Sport: 'He Has the Physique'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Marsh/Shutterstock (13781624t) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales seen in the stands. Wales v England, Guinness Six Nations Championship 2023, Rugby Union, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, UK - 25 Feb 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Root for Opposing Teams at Wales vs. England Rugby Match
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Announces Surprise 'Spare' Event — with a Special Guest
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Just Launched a New Twitter Page — and Gave the Related Instagram a Makeover
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Royal Titles Just Became Official — Here's Why
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Use New Portrait — First Seen Displayed in the Palace — for a Special Card
Prince William, Prince of Wales sits with with residents Gary and Marc as he visits The Passage and officially opens two residential buildings, Bentley House and Passage House on February 23, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William Returns to Homelessness Charity He First Visited as a Boy with Mom Princess Diana
charles spencer, princess diana, king charles
Will Princess Diana's Brother — Charles, 9th Earl Spencer —Attend King Charles' Coronation?
Unseen princess Diana photos
Rare Pics of Princess Diana and King Charles with Baby William Show Private Side of Royal Life
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Household Will Be Divided This Weekend
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After COVID-19 Recovery to Introduce 'The Queen's Reading Room'
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Danish Royal House Makes Statement on Queen Margrethe, 82, Following Major Back Surgery
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Scheduled Engagement with King Charles Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
How King Charles Will Honor Father Prince Philip at His Coronation
Princess Margaret & Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry & Prince William
How Princess Margaret Was a Different Kind of 'Spare' Than Prince Harry