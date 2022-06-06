Prince George Adorably Sings Along to 'Sweet Caroline' During Star-Studded Jubilee Concert: WATCH
Prince George is feeling so good — so good!
During the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, Prince George, 8, was captured singing along to Neil Diamond's 1969 classic "Sweet Caroline."
Performed by Rod Stewart during the event, Prince George excitedly joined in and sang along during the added "bum, bum, bum" portion of the tune.
The young royal was dressed in a suit and tie for the concert special and was seated next to his father, Prince William, for the festivities.
Nearby was mom, Kate Middleton, and his sister, Princess Charlotte. All four waved around Union Jack flags as they swayed back and forth to the iconic song.
For the event, 22,000 guests gathered outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate the U.K. and Commonwealth's contributions to fashion, sports, the environment and music during her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The Queen, 96, herself did not attend the concert due to her ongoing "mobility issues." PEOPLE previously confirmed that she watched the show on TV at home in Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also did not attend the festivities, as they spent the day privately as a family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday.
The event opened with a humorous sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear having tea. When Paddington Bear said he always had a marmalade sandwich on him, the Queen quipped, "So do I," and pulled one out of her handbag.
Other royal family members who also attended the show included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent; Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and Sarah Chatto and her family.
Alongside Stewart, 77, the show — which was curated by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber — also featured Queen and Adam Lambert performing a rousing rendition of "We Are the Champions."
The party similarly featured performances from Elton John, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross as well.
Lloyd Webber, 74, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also appeared in a special performance featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Sir David Attenborough, Dame Julie Andrews, David Beckham and U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu were among the celebrity hosts who appeared on stage or via video.
Three stages were linked by walkways to create a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial. Alongside the set were 70 columns of light representing each year of the monarch's seven-decade reign.