Prince George Adorably Sings Along to 'Sweet Caroline' During Star-Studded Jubilee Concert: WATCH

Prince George sang along to Neil Diamond's hit, which was performed by Rod Stewart, during the star-studded "Platinum Party" as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend

Prince George is feeling so good — so good!

Performed by Rod Stewart during the event, Prince George excitedly joined in and sang along during the added "bum, bum, bum" portion of the tune.

The young royal was dressed in a suit and tie for the concert special and was seated next to his father, Prince William, for the festivities.

Nearby was mom, Kate Middleton, and his sister, Princess Charlotte. All four waved around Union Jack flags as they swayed back and forth to the iconic song.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

For the event, 22,000 guests gathered outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate the U.K. and Commonwealth's contributions to fashion, sports, the environment and music during her record-breaking 70-year reign.

The Queen, 96, herself did not attend the concert due to her ongoing "mobility issues." PEOPLE previously confirmed that she watched the show on TV at home in Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also did not attend the festivities, as they spent the day privately as a family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday.

Rod Stewart performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Credit: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

The event opened with a humorous sketch featuring the Queen and Paddington Bear having tea. When Paddington Bear said he always had a marmalade sandwich on him, the Queen quipped, "So do I," and pulled one out of her handbag.

Other royal family members who also attended the show included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn; Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence; Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Peter Phillips and his daughters; Zara and Mike Tindall; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent; Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and Sarah Chatto and her family.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch Paddington Bear Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Alongside Stewart, 77, the show — which was curated by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber — also featured Queen and Adam Lambert performing a rousing rendition of "We Are the Champions."

Lloyd Webber, 74, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also appeared in a special performance featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Sir David Attenborough, Dame Julie Andrews, David Beckham and U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu were among the celebrity hosts who appeared on stage or via video.