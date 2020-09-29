Why Is Prince George's Gifted Shark Tooth Fossil Causing a Stir?
Prince George was given the 23 million-year-old fossil by Sir David Attenborough when the excited royal siblings met their TV hero
Prince George will be able to keep his fossilized shark tooth given to him by Sir David Attenborough after all!
The 7-year-old royal was gifted the prized tooth at a private screening of the conservation icon's new film, A Life On Our Planet, at Kensington Palace, where the prince and his excited siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, met their TV hero, along with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William.
But on Monday, a minister of the government of Malta, the Mediterranean island where Attenborough found the fossil while on vacation in the late 1960s, said it should be returned and displayed in a museum, The Times of Malta reported.
Now, however, a diplomatic tug-of-war has seemingly been avoided as the Maltese government is no longer asking for it back.
RELATED: Prince William Enjoys Outdoor Movie Screening with Sir David Attenborough to Watch His Latest Film
A spokesman for the ministry said that they had looked at the legislation and decided to stand down.
″The Minister would like to note that with reference to this case, it is not the intention to pursue this matter any further," The Times of Malta quoted the spokesman saying.
Kensington Palace declined to comment.
In a clip from William’s upcoming documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, which airs next Monday on ITV, Kate noted that all of her children love watching Attenborough's shows.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
“The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming,” she told Attenborough. “They are massive fans.”
RELATED: Prince William Unveils Ambitious New Environmental Mission: 'The Earth Is at a Tipping Point and We Face a Stark Choice'
The tooth originated in the jaws of a giant shark, Carcharocles megalodon, which swam the local waters 23 million years ago. Attenborough found it in some soft limestone while holidaying in the area.