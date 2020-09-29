Why Is Prince George's Gifted Shark Tooth Fossil Causing a Stir?

Prince George was given the 23 million-year-old fossil by Sir David Attenborough when the excited royal siblings met their TV hero

Prince George will be able to keep his fossilized shark tooth given to him by Sir David Attenborough after all!

But on Monday, a minister of the government of Malta, the Mediterranean island where Attenborough found the fossil while on vacation in the late 1960s, said it should be returned and displayed in a museum, The Times of Malta reported.

Now, however, a diplomatic tug-of-war has seemingly been avoided as the Maltese government is no longer asking for it back.

A spokesman for the ministry said that they had looked at the legislation and decided to stand down.

″The Minister would like to note that with reference to this case, it is not the intention to pursue this matter any further," The Times of Malta quoted the spokesman saying.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

In a clip from William’s upcoming documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, which airs next Monday on ITV, Kate noted that all of her children love watching Attenborough's shows.

“The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming,” she told Attenborough. “They are massive fans.”

