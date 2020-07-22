Prince George Shares His Birthday with a Royal Teenager!

Prince Felix of Denmark is celebrating his milestone birthday with his family in France

July 22 is a popular day for royal birthdays.

Prince George turns 7 on Wednesday, but he's not the only prince born on this date: Prince Felix of Denmark is celebrating his 18th birthday.

Like George, Felix's family marked the occasion by releasing several new portraits by Steen Brogard of the handsome birthday boy. In two close-up shots, he gives a shy smile, looking at the camera with his piercing blue eyes. In another portrait, he poses with his 20-year-old brother, Prince Nikolai.

Denmark's royal family also shared photos of their small celebration at Chateau de Cayx in France, where Prince Felix posed surrounded by Danish flags and his two younger siblings, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

Prince Felix, who is the second grandchild of Queen Margrethe and eighth in line to the Danish throne, plans to continue his study of social sciences after the summer holidays.

Due to coronavirus safety restrictions, Queen Margrethe's milestone 80th birthday in April wasn't marked with a big celebration. Instead, Felix teamed up with his siblings and his cousins for a sweet group effort to wish their grandmother a happy 80th birthday through a video message.

The clip first shows Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Fredericksborg's children, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix giving Queen Margrethe their well wishes before switching to their younger siblings Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

