Geometry, Religion and Ballet! Inside Prince George’s Unbelievable School Curriculum

When 5-year-old Prince George steps into his Year 1 classroom at Thomas’s Battersea next week, he won’t just be learning his ABCs and perfecting his arts and crafts skills.

Instead, the future king will embark on a year-long curriculum that includes core subjects such as math, English, science, history, geography and religious studies. He’ll also be taught by specialist teachers in the subjects of French, computing, art/design, technology, music, drama, P.E. — and even ballet!

“Children in Year 1 become increasingly independent and confident and begin to relish the opportunity to tackle new challenges presented to them across the broad curriculum,” Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school’s website.

And the young prince will be coming back to the palace with homework this year. George will be expected to complete 10 minutes of reading every night. In addition, a spelling rule or pattern will be sent home with the students each week.

George will also be working on his speaking skills, which will come in handy for future royal speeches! He’ll be reciting poetry, telling stories (both real and imagined), reading aloud to a group and taking part in discussions.

Prince William and Prince George Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going to have to brush up on their math skills to help George with his assignments. Math objectives include addition and subtraction, multiplication and division, fractions, measurement and geometry.

As the future head of the Church of England, George will need to pay close attention in his religious studies class, which will include an introduction so the Bible and the New Testament. He will also visit a church and learn about Judaism.

And when his drama class ramps up, George will have the ultimate go-to right next door: aunt Meghan Markle! The former Suits star graduated from Northwestern with a double major in theater and international studies. The prince will take part in one 40-minute drama lesson each week and each class will perform in a festival later in the year. (Here’s hoping Meghan will be cheering him on from the front row!)

George will also be working on his dance skills with a 35-minute ballet lesson each week. (Each class is accompanied by a live pianist!) The curriculum follows the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus and will develop students’ physical skills, stamina, creative, expression and musicality.

The $23,000-a-year establishment, which is about four miles south of the royal family’s Kensington Palace home, is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy,” The Good Schools Guide says. “That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get.”

Thomas's Battersea Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ben Thomas, former headmaster of Thomas’s Battersea and now the principal across several sister schools, told reporters when George started the school last year that he will be treated the same as every other student at the school, and hopes that he’ll feel “supported” in the school’s environment.

“Our aim for him, as well as for all of our pupils, is to provide a safe and secure and happy environment where he feels supported by a kind and loving community,” Thomas said. “That’s something we will be trying to achieve for him.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that the third heir in line to the throne is “very happy” at his new school, where he is known as George Cambridge.