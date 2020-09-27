Prince George Receives a Very Special Gift While Meeting Sir David Attenborough

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton said her 6-year-old son is a "massive fan" of the esteemed naturalist

Prince George is one lucky boy!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’),” Kensington Palace wrote on social media, alongside two adorable photos from the exciting day.

Adding an extra sentimental layer to the gift, the fossil had been in Attenborough's possession for decades.

“Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago,” the palace wrote. “Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 meters in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.”

Image zoom Prince William and sons Prince George and Prince Louis Kensington Palace

Earlier this week, Attenborough visited Kensington Palace, attending an outdoor screening of his upcoming feature film, A Life On Our Planet, with Prince William.

Afterward, the entire family got a chance to spend time with the esteemed conservation advocate. In one adorable photo from the big day, George smiles while holding onto the fossilized shark tooth, as his sister Princess Charlotte, 5, excitedly looks at Attenborough.

In a second family photo, George can also be seen examining the shark tooth while sharing a private moment with his father and younger brother, Prince Louis, 2.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that out of all the celebrities she’s met over the years, Attenborough has a special place in her heart — as well as George’s!

During a video chat in April with children of essential workers, the royal mom was about who her favorite celebrities were, and Kate shared that her son’s recent interests influenced her answer.

The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” said Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, Hello! magazine reported. “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

In a new clip from William’s upcoming documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, Kate noted that all of her children are also “massive fans” of Attenborough’s.