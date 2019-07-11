Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Carside Snack Break During Polo Match 'Showed Real Life'

Kate Middleton and her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — know no day outdoors is complete without a picnic!

While Prince William and Prince Harry faced off in a charity polo match on Wednesday, George and Charlotte were busy kicking around a soccer ball and showing off dance moves. But after so many activities, it was time to retreat to the car for a snack break.

Kate took a seat on the grass with Prince Louis, 1, while Prince George, who wore a green polo and camo shorts, and Princess Charlotte, who wore the Marie-Chantal "Celina" dress, hung out in the back of the car with the trunk popped open.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE, “George seemed to be saying, ‘Charlotte pass me the sandwiches.’ Kate was asking Charlotte to pass little pots of food, and she also helped herself to food.”

These pictures “showed real life,” the onlooker adds.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Another observer says, “Louis had a Tupperware pots and was chewing on a freezer pack from a cool bag. She took a Tupperware tub out and he was munching on carrot or pepper sticks.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

But while George, 5, was goofing off — climbing over the back seat of the car to get into the trunk — Charlotte, 4, was trying to enjoy her meal (from a lunchbox with a heart on top!).

“She sat there eating out of her lunchbox as she sat on the boot of the car,” the observer says. “She was looking at George as if thinking, ‘What on earth are you doing? I’m sitting here having a nice picnic, and you’re rolling around like a lunatic!’ “

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The royal kids are no strangers to the polo field. Last summer, George and Charlotte joined their cousins — Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips — for a memorable playdate at another one of their dad’s charity polo matches.

“The first thing they did when they left the car was slide down the hill on his bum,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “George was peering over some hoarding around the side of the pitch, grinning at the others, who were messing around with him.”

“Kate is a fantastic mom,” the observer added. “She was calm with the children.” Using a British phrase for “run loose,” the onlooker said, “She let them have their head.”

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Image zoom Princess Charlotte James Whatling/MEGA

Meghan Markle was also at the family day out with her 2-month-old son Archie — marking the royal cousins’ first public playdate together.

The new mom sported aviator style sunglasses with gold frames with a flowing khaki green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez — choosing to forego the outfit’s belted bow option. Meghan let her long hair down, contributing to her free spirited vibe.

Image zoom Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It was a warm, sunny day, and Meghan mainly stayed under the shade of a tree with her son in her arms.

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” the onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”