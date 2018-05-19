All About Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Adorable Royal Wedding Wear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted to follow U.K. tradition and feature young page boys and bridesmaids rather than adults — and naturally, their junior attendants were stylish as can be.

Included in the little bridal party were the absolute cutest page boy and flower girl — Prince George and Princess Charlotte! The littlest royal flower girls were dressed the part in floral crowns and white dresses, while the page boys dressed in miniature versions of the Blues and Royals frockcoat, mirroring Harry’s military ensemble for the big day.

Brian Lawless/Getty

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

