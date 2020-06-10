Were Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Make Their Trooping the Colour Debut This Week?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have to wait another year for their first-ever royal carriage procession.

Trooping the Colour is not only Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday celebration, but it's also a chance to see the littlest royals join their family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the traditional flypast. However, the festivities were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It may have been an extra special year for Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5. While both have appeared on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour for years — and 2-year-old brother Prince Louis made his first balcony appearance last summer — it's possible that they're now deemed old enough to take part in the horse-drawn carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.

While some members of the royal family — including Prince William and Prince Charles — ride horses in the parade wearing full military regalia including large bearskin hats, others take part in the parade via carriages. Last year, Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all rode together before gathering — along with the children — on the palace balcony.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Camilla and Kate Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William made his carriage debut in 1987, just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday. He wore a pale blue coat as he took in the festivities. He rode with mom Princess Diana and great-grandmother the Queen Mother, sitting across from them before switching to a spot between the royal women (perhaps for a better front-facing view!).

Image zoom Queen Mother, Princess Diana and Prince William Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Image zoom Queen Mother, Princess Diana and Prince William

Prince Harry was also 4 when he made his first Trooping the Colour carriage ride, joining his brother, mom and great-grandmother in an open-top carriage.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Queen Mother and Princess Diana Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

Image zoom Queen Mother. Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting to the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas this December, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019 Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After the 11 a.m. service, they greeted members of the public who excitedly gathered outside the church to see the family. Charlotte gave a sweet hug to one woman in a wheelchair as she held onto an inflatable pink flamingo that was given to her as a Christmas present. Several of the well-wishers brought gifts for the children. William walked with George as they smiled and talked those who had gathered to wish them well.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are quarantining with their parents at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They're staying busy with homeschooling — as well as supporting frontline workers and doing volunteer work.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty