Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert — Matching Mom and Dad!

Kate Middleton's biggest cheerleaders — her children! — joined her in a special new royal Christmas tradition.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, stepped out on Thursday to attend the Princess of Wales' second annual holiday concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. They made their way inside Westminster Abbey alongside their parents — Kate and Prince William, both 40. The family perfectly coordinated their ensembles, with Kate and Charlotte sporting similar burgundy hues and William matching with his tie. Both William and George sported suits and ties.

It appeared that Prince Louis, 4, stayed home.

The event was a family affair for the royals, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending. Other royal family members in attendance included Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman and Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Tom Kingston.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also seen walking in with Kate's sister, Pippa.

This year's event featured Abbey Choir's traditional carols featuring alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks, and a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C. Readings were delivered by Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

It also featured tributes to Queen Elizabeth, for whom Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the state funeral in September at the same venue.

"This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. Her Late Majesty's strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service," a message inside the program for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas read.

As the service began, a film played highlighting how the late Queen was at the heart of Christmas Day for so many people with her annual broadcasted speech.

For his reading, Prince William read part of his late grandmother's Christmas broadcast from 2012.

Although the three kids stayed home for the festive event last year, this isn't their first time participating in Christmas traditions with the royal family. In 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children also likely participated in holiday festivities at their new school, Lambook, where they started in September.

According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

Prince George previously participated in a nativity play while attending Thomas's Battersea in London — and played a surprising role.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," Prince William said back in 2017, revealing the young royal's key role. "He was a sheep."

Last year, Prince William gave some more insight into his Christmas favorites and holiday traditions while appearing on a radio show.

"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," the Prince of Wales said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."