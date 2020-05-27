Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte Still Homeschooling During Their School Break?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school is on a break — but their learning at home may continue as normal!

St. Thomas's Battersea, the $23,000-a-year school that Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children attend near their Kensington Palace home in London, is closed this week for the summer half-term break. However, it's very possible that George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, will continue their homeschooling routine at their country home, Anmer Hall, where they are isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic with their parents and 2-year-old brother, Prince Louis.

While talking about homeschooling during a rare interview with BBC last month, Kate revealed that they continued their kids' learning despite the Easter break.

"Don't tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays," the royal mom said. "I feel very mean!"

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate, 38, added. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Kate revealed that it's been a challenge to get George excited about his own schoolwork when he has Charlotte's "cooler" assignments as a comparison, the mom said in another interview on ITV's This Morning.

"We’re stuck into homeschooling again," Kate said. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

During their week off from school in February, Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped out on the farm around their country home in Norfolk.