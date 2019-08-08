Prince George (in a Captain's Hat!) and Princess Charlotte Join William and Kate at Sailing Race

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Karwai Tang/WireImage (2)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning the royal ropes at sea!

The royal siblings joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for a day on the water Thursday, where their parents were competing in a charity sailing race. (The King’s Cup Regatta was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to forecasted bad weather in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the race was moved up a day.)

Prince George, who recently celebrated his 6th birthday, was seen sporting a brand new look — a captain’s hat along with a smile (minus his two front teeth!).

Both George and Charlotte, 4, were dressed appropriately for the nautical occasion, rocking blue and white stripes (Charlotte’s sleeveless dress is by Ralph Lauren Kids). Of course, they covered up their outfits with lifejackets while on the boat. While Kate and William, both 37, were busy competing, they remained under the watchful eye of their grandfather, Kate’s dad Mike Middleton. Prince Louis, 1, is likely with the family’s trust nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Eight boats took part in the race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that will be represented are Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, will also compete.

Members of the public were invited to watch the race from grandstands on the shore and enjoy family-friendly activities along the seafront.

The event also marked the family’s first public appearance since returning from their family vacation in Mustique, where they spent Prince George‘s 6th birthday. They were all sporting tans from their tropical getaway.