Did You Catch the Special Detail on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Royal Wedding Outfits?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s outfits at uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle included a personalized touch — and it was Harry’s idea!

The little royals’ page boy uniform and bridesmaid dress are currently on display at the “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibit at Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds themselves talk about the ensembles via the exhibition’s audio guide.

Harry explained that the biggest challenge was to replicate the embroidery of his frock coat for the miniature versions, the smallest of which was for Prince George. The 34-year-old royal also pointed out that each of the page boys’ coats had their initials embroidered in gold thread on their shoulders.

“Which was your choice,” added Meghan, giving credit to her husband, “which I think is such a beautiful keepsake for them.”

Prince George at the royal wedding Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wore an ivory dress by Givenchy with shoes by Meghan’s go-to shoe designer Aquazurra, which also had a sweet touch – the soles of her shoes are embroidered with her initials and the wedding date.

“We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving, but they did it!” Harry said with a laugh on the recording, while Meghan agreed: “It was a miracle!”

Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding

In addition to seeing Meghan’s bespoke wedding dress and veil created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artist director at Givenchy, visitors will also get to see the sparkling diamond and platinum bandeau tiara lent to Meghan by Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the royal wedding held earlier this year on May 19.

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” Meghan says in the audio recording as she chats to the exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut, adding: “I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

While Harry’s uniform might not be the exact one worn to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, it is the closest thing to it.

“He had a new one made, but as it’s required during the lifetime of the exhibition, he has very kindly allowed us to display his other one,” explains de Guitaut, adding: “They are identical in every respect.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Organized by The Royal Collection Trust which manages the public opening of all the Queen’s official residences, the unique exhibition will run from October 26 to January 6, 2019 and will transfer to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 14, 2019.